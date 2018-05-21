Extraordinary growth, and more from Bishop Doyle

Pentecost Sunday saw a record attendance – 82 people came to the Old Rite Mass at 8:30am. This represents a 400% increase in less than three short years, showing the significant demand for Mass in the Extraordinary Form. We also had a very gracious letter from Bishop Doyle, where he said “It was a joy to celebrate the Masses, including the Mass in the Extraordinary Form,and to meet so many members of the parish.”

We are truly grateful for all Bishop Doyle’s support and for that of Fr. Patrick Hutton and of course all the priests of the Fraternity of St. Peter.

Watch this space; another very exciting development will be announced shortly!

